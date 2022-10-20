Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 224,261 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 440,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,700 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

DVAX stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 107.10%. The firm had revenue of $256.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

