Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Oct 20th, 2022

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 224,261 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 440,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,700 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

DVAX stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 107.10%. The firm had revenue of $256.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

