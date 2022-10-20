HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HNI were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 988.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,012.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

