DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

