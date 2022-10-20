Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.77 and a 200 day moving average of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

