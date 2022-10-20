RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 431 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 132.7% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

