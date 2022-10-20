ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,018 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,335,000.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $128.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

