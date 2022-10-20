Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

