Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Wayfair worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,126 shares of company stock worth $755,749. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

