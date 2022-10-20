Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $128.70 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.41.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

