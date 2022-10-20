ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 38,318 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

