Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $223.26 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.