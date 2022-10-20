ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 207,634 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,071 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after selling 207,634 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Poshmark worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,095 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POSH. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Poshmark Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Poshmark

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

