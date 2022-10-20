ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 32,936 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,936 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GIS opened at $78.13 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.