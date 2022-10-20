ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 205,505 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 205,505 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,601,000 after buying an additional 1,178,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.