ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178,741 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of ContextLogic worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,077.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ContextLogic news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,128,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,735,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,729 shares in the company, valued at $599,077.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,551,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,214. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Price Performance

ContextLogic stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

