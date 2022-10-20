ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,751 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. City State Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

