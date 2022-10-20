ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,734 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $741,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 196,828 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 778,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 188,765 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.