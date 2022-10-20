ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,749 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.25% of Liquidity Services worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Price Performance

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,600 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,600 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $724,294.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,927.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,198. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LQDT opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $610.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.