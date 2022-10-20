ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,289.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,200.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,130.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.