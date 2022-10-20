Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 2.7 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

