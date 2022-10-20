SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $35.38 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.