Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 250 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMS opened at $121.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average is $114.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

