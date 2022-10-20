Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LANC stock opened at $168.26 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $176.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.12.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.46%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

