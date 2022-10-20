SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,029 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $217.71 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $238.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

