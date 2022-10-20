The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1,845.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of The Ensign Group worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

