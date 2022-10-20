Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 270.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

