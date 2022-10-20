SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,822 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 177,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $216.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day moving average of $214.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,447 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

