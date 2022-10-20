SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,431 shares of company stock valued at $969,190. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 236.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.