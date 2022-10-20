Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Premier worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 23,236.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.