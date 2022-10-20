Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Down 2.0 %

Westlake stock opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

