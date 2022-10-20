Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WBS opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.21. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

