Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 4.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SSD opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

