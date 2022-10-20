Research Analysts Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

