Analysts Set Expectations for Phillips 66’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the oil and gas company will earn $5.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $17.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

PSX stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

