Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $130.01 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

