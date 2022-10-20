Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 376.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 37.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

