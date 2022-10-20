Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

