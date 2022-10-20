Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEAK opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

