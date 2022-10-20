Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $760,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

