Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CarMax by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CarMax by 53.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

CarMax Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.