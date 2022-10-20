Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $117,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $121,658,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $110,474,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

NYSE:OVV opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

