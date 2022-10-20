Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $157.09 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average is $152.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $9,571,824.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,019,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,019,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.