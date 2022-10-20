Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

