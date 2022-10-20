Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,366,568 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nasdaq Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

Nasdaq stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

