Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.97 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Ciena worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 564.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 424,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,411. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

