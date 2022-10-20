Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 162,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 26.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,998,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,905,655. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

