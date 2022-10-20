Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,039,673 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2,054.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,673 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of SITE Centers worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,255,000 after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,702,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 136,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,045,000 after buying an additional 284,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,870,000 after buying an additional 360,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

