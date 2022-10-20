Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,814 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 995.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

