Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,109 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

