Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE FBHS opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.